Ruler Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $592,853.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $592,853.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $293.03 or 0.00499837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00294483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.49 or 0.00771839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,618.33 or 0.99987790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.60 or 0.00720847 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

