Rupee Price Tops $0.0018 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 140.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $77,815.60 and approximately $22.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 37.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00050146 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,775,650 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

