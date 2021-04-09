Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Head-To-Head Review

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -34.71% -62.16% -7.48% Ashford Hospitality Trust -53.75% -636.46% -9.52%

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.60 billion 2.67 $145.79 million $6.86 11.34 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.18 -$113.64 million $12.20 0.22

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 2 3 0 2.33 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus target price of $56.70, suggesting a potential downside of 27.13%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $3.28, suggesting a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company's Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint-venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. * The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.