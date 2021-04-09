Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Up 45.6% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $617,779.07 and $2,429.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 45.6% against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,458.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,075.74 or 0.03550784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.86 or 0.00382939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.42 or 0.01098925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00475754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.24 or 0.00448586 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.29 or 0.00330637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,773,696 coins and its circulating supply is 28,656,383 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

