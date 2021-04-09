S.Finance (SFG) Price Hits $1.13

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. S.Finance has a total market cap of $95,935.60 and approximately $458,468.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00087561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.73 or 0.00622754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00032797 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (CRYPTO:SFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

