SAFE DEAL 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $345,368.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $6.10 or 0.00010399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $345,368.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00294483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.49 or 0.00771839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,618.33 or 0.99987790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.60 or 0.00720847 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 458,253 coins and its circulating supply is 431,111 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.