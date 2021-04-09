SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Capitalization Tops $2.48 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $5.74 or 0.00009730 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $261,430.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.74 or 0.00318041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.00756443 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,823.99 or 0.99651068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.00741918 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 459,476 coins and its circulating supply is 432,334 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

