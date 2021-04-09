Safe Haven Price Reaches $0.0144 on Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $43.23 million and $9.26 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $786.39 or 0.01332180 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

