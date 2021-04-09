Safe Price Up 32.3% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Safe has a market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $84,638.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded up 32.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

