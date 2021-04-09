SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $149,535.70

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $149,535.70 and $847.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00036108 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001275 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003002 BTC.

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

