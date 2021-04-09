SafeCoin Price Tops $0.17 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $502.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,253.94 or 1.00015872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00037413 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.39 or 0.00455655 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.00329130 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $456.62 or 0.00783974 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00112407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004164 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

