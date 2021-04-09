Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.14

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.14 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 56.81 ($0.74). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.73), with a volume of 21,017,579 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Safestyle UK in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £76.34 million and a P/E ratio of -12.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23.

In other news, insider Michael Gallacher purchased 120,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £49,298.40 ($64,408.68).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

