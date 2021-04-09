Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $358.63

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 358.63 ($4.69) and traded as high as GBX 404.80 ($5.29). Saga shares last traded at GBX 385.60 ($5.04), with a volume of 1,803,281 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 358.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 238.66. The company has a market cap of £540.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Saga (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.