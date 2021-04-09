Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.11. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 379,009 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Walker mine property, Clot property, Bell property, Buckingham/Kendall property, and Lochaber/Montpellier property which explores for graphite deposits in Quebec.

