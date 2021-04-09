Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Saipem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Saipem stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. Saipem has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

