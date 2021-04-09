Sakura Bloom Tops One Day Volume of $69,982.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $69,982.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 54.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $788.64 or 0.01347000 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.