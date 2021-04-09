SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.27 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. SALT has a market cap of $34.27 million and $85,122.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One SALT coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00054775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00087764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00620767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032674 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

