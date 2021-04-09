SALT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $126,097.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $34.86 million and approximately $126,097.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00055425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00084854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.99 or 0.00628983 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00037839 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

