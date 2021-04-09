Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.81

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $9.86. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 2,028 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFRGY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.