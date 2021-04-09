Salvatore Ferragamo’s (SFRGY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SFRGY stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

