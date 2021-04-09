SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.40

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.86. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 184,226 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.