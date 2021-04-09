Santiment Network Token (SAN) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Santiment Network Token has a total market capitalization of $15.34 million and $122,143.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

