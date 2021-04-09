SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.74. 21,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,788. The company has a market cap of $164.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average is $129.34. SAP has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in SAP by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

