SaTT Reaches One Day Volume of $19,342.00 (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, SaTT has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. SaTT has a market cap of $5.32 million and $19,342.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00054244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.79 or 0.00619937 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00040595 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SATT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,896,754 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

