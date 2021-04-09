SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.27 Million

Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will announce sales of $537.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.66 million and the highest is $547.10 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $517.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $279.64 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,864.14 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

