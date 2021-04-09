SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.7% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 140,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,709,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 85.0% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $279.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.40. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,864.14 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

