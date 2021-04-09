Scala (XLA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.64 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Scala has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $12,430.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00289924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.00773005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,612.01 or 1.00235682 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.47 or 0.00741302 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,731,274,116 coins and its circulating supply is 9,931,274,116 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

