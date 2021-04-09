Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. 79,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $32.05.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

