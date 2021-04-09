Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up to $38.77

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.77, but opened at $40.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 444 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

