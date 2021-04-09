Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 2,574 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.67% of Snap-on worth $62,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,735,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $234.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $107.20 and a 1-year high of $236.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

