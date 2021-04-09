Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 662,433 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 662,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,464,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 6.76% of iShares MSCI World ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000.

URTH opened at $122.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $122.10.

