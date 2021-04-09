Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,277,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,689 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.42% of Healthpeak Properties worth $68,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,259,000 after purchasing an additional 133,114 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 42,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 934,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of PEAK opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

