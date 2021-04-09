Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 195.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.21% of Ford Motor worth $74,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after buying an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,298,000 after buying an additional 2,175,449 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ford Motor by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

F opened at $12.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of -312.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.