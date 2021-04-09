Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 3.24% of Teradata worth $79,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,246 shares of company stock worth $3,744,083. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

