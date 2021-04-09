Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 222,024 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,024 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.85% of WNS worth $66,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in WNS by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,131,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. Analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

