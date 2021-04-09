Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 58,277 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,277 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of The Clorox worth $65,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in The Clorox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in The Clorox by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLX opened at $192.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.20.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

