Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 708,810 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.88% of The Western Union worth $79,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Western Union by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 44,883 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 50,072 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $544,000.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.84.

Shares of WU stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 54.34%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

