Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 79,177 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 120.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,177 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $64,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $375.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $390.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.37 and its 200 day moving average is $341.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

