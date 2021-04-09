Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 408,329 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of BCE worth $61,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BCE by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,987 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,772 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,067,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.97 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

