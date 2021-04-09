Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,945 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.50% of DaVita worth $64,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $125.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

