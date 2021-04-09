Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,583 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of Fortinet worth $82,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 32.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $536,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $303,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $196.58 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $197.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

