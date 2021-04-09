Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,477 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.39% of Zebra Technologies worth $80,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

ZBRA opened at $502.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.93. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total value of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

