Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.28% of Change Healthcare worth $72,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $59,956,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $45,014,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,385,000 after buying an additional 2,417,364 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 1,064,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $15,089,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. William Blair cut Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

