Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.61% of LiveRamp worth $78,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

