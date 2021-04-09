Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.30% of VeriSign worth $74,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,394,000 after acquiring an additional 813,597 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,313,000 after purchasing an additional 505,747 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 416,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 78.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares in the company, valued at $11,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $204.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.17. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.