Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,552 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.45% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $80,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.48, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

