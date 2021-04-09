Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,171 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.73% of Advance Auto Parts worth $78,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.64.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.33 and a fifty-two week high of $187.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

