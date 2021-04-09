Schroder Investment Management Group Has $60.05 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,887 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.26% of Ameriprise Financial worth $60,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after acquiring an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $240.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

