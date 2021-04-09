Schroder Investment Management Group Has $60.94 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,374 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after buying an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after buying an additional 2,023,647 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,505,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,791,000 after buying an additional 78,396 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

