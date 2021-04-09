Schroder Investment Management Group Has $61.46 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.74% of SEI Investments worth $61,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SEI Investments by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SEIC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $62.88.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

